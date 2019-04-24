The French Embassy in Nigeria on Tuesday said the country was set to host the International Dance Day (IDD) celebration for the first time in Nigeria.

Ms Damilola Ayodeji, Press Attaché of the French Embassy in Nigeria, said in a statement that the celebration, scheduled to hold on Monday would strengthen bilateral relations with Nigeria.

She said that the event with the theme: ‘`Art in Public Spaces’ would be organised by the French Ministry of Culture.

According to her, it is part of efforts to build and strengthen relations with actors and stakeholders within the cultural sector.

“The French Embassy in Nigeria and the Institute of français du Nigéria are bringing the IDD celebration to Nigeria for the first time.

“IDD is celebrated every April 29 and this date coincides with the birth of Jean-Georges Noverre, the Frenchman generally recognised as the creator of modern ballet.

“IDD celebrates the universality and diversity of dance as an art form and as part of the first edition of the celebration in Nigeria.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

