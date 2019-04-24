Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has unveiled plans to hold a one-day workshop for staff and other stakeholders to ensure the success of the 2019 Hajj operation.

Director of the Board, Malam Muhammad Bashir, made the disclosure at an interactive session with members of staff of the board on Wednesday in Abuja.

Bashir said the workshop was part of strategies introduced by the board to enhance performance.

He said that the workshop, scheduled to hold on Saturday would enable stakeholders to brainstorm on new strategies to enhance Hajj operation.

According to him, the workshop will avail stakeholders the opportunity to examine challenges and modalities used in previous operations.

“It will also be an opportunity to recommend additional strategies capable of making us achieve greater success,” he said.

He said the board had also concluded arrangements for the second phase of its education and orientation exercise for 2019 intending pilgrims.

The director who said the orientation exercise would hold on Saturday at the FCT Permanent Hajj Camp, added that Islamic scholars had already been mobilized to participate.

“This exercise is part of strategies to enable intending pilgrims get enlightened on the Hajj rites as well as new policies introduced by relevant authorities,” he said.

Bashir urged intending pilgrims who had yet to submit their Passports to do so to enable timely processing of their travel documents.

