The Deputy Inspector General of Police, (DIG) Operation, Mr Abdulmajid Ali, has appealed to members of the public to continue to assist the police with relevant and timely information that can help in combating crimes in Kaduna State.

The State Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Sabo said the DIG made the appeal when he visited the Kaduna Police Command on official duty.

The DIG also had an interactive lecture with officers and men of the Command at the Conference Hall.

“During the lecture, the DIG commended the Commissioner of Police Ahmad Abdur-Rahman and his officers for their efforts and resilience in combating the menace of kidnapping, armed robbery and other related heinous crimes.

“He therefore enjoined them to keep the spirit high.”

Sabo said the DIG expressed happiness over the successes of the recently launched ‘Operation Puff Adder’ and other operations currently going on in the command.

He also informed the officers that the current leadership of the Force under IGP Mohammed Abubakar was reviving the three-shift schedule of eight-hour duty tour in spite of the manpower challenges.

“This, according to him, will enhance the personnel physical and mental capacity for improved productivity,” he said.

