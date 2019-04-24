BBNaija former housemate, lawyer and brand influencer Cynthia Nwadiora popular as Ceec revealed her latest lingerie, put together by celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani.
The golden undergarment and jacket is a lovely piece if you ask us.
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 5:54 pm
