The inmate of the Calabar Prison that delivered twins at the General Hospital, Calabar on April 17 has died at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital due to postnatal complications.

The Prison authority disclosed this in a statement by ASP Effanga Etim, Public Relations Officer of the State Prison Command on Wednesday in Calabar.

He said that the mother of the twins died two days after delivery

“The Nigerian Prisons Service, Cross River command, is pained over the loss of the said inmate after a combined effort by the prison authority, the Cross River Government and medical personnel in the General Hospital, Calabar.”

Etim said that with the intervention of the Cross River Commissioner for Health and the Prison authorities to provide the funds needed for the Caesarean Section, the said inmate was delivered of twins: a boy and a girl.

“However, due to complications arising from the Caesarean Section, she was referred to UCTH for further management, where she died on 19th April, 2019.

“We assure the public that the health and welfare of prisoners remain our top priority.”

The Command, however, debunked media reports that the twins were delivered in the prison command in Calabar.

“The command wishes to state emphatically that for the past four years, there has not been any delivery in the Calabar prison infirmary.

“Albeit, the infirmary is well equipped to handle health emergencies that may arise with nine medical experts comprising a medical doctor, registered nurses/midwives and community health workers.

“We also have back-up medical personnel stationed in the State Prison Headquarters. Any emergency beyond the infirmary is referred to government hospitals outside the prison.”

He explained that the deceased was remanded by a High Court in Calabar on Nov. 5, 2018 with six month-old pregnancy for the offence of child stealing.

“While in prison, she had been under regular ante-natal care at the General Hospital, Calabar. On 17th of April, 2019 by 1:30pm when her labour began, she was admitted in the same hospital and a Caesarean Section was carried out on her.’’

Speaking to NAN on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong, expressed shock over the inmate’s death, saying that the state government had already taken up the care of the twins.

“Following the release from the prison authorities about her death, I wish to state that we will continue to do our best for the care of the children,’’ she said.

