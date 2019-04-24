President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday departed Abuja for Lagos to inaugurate some developmental projects executed by the Lagos State Government.

The president and members of his entourage departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 9.48am.

President Buhari, who is on a one-day official visit to Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria, is expected back to Abuja immediately after the inauguration of the projects.

The projects to be inaugurated by the president include the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (Ayinke House), an ultra-modern 170-bed Obstetrics and Gynaecology specialist hospital located within LASUTH and Lagos Theatre.

Others are the Oshodi Transport Interchange and International Airport Road as well as 820 Mass Transit buses.

