Four men, including two teenagers, were on Wednesday arraigned before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged membership of an unlawful society.

The defendants – Latubosun Adenuga, 19; Dani Sodiq, 24; Nurudeen Adebanjo, 24; and Idowu Abdullahi, 19 – are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and membership of unlawful society.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the Court that the defendants with others still at large, committed the offences on April 5, at Igbogbo area on Ikorodu Road, Lagos State.

Ihiehie said that the defendants conspired and attended meetings of a prohibited society known as “Eiye Confraternity’’ in contravention of Sections 411 and 42(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs H. B. Mogaji, granted them bail in sum of N300, 000 with a surety each.

She ordered that the sureties should deposit affidavit of means with the court as part of the bail conditions, and adjourned the case until April 29, for hearing.

