The Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board on Wednesday began the vaccination and orientation progrmme for intending pilgrims for the 2019 hajj exercise in the state.

The board’s Chairman, Alhaji Taofeek Akewugbagold, said the programme was to educate and prepare the prospective pilgrims for the hajj rites.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pilgrims were vaccinated against yellow fever and water boil diseases amid other tests.

He urged the pilgrims to keep their loads properly and not to accept or assist anyone to carry any luggage while boarding the plane.

Akewugbagold also advised the pilgrims not to be in possession of any contraband while going to Saudi Arabia, reminding them that anyone caught would not be spared by the authorities of that country.

“Avoid utterances that can desecrate your hajj, be patient and humble to other pilgrims because we are all equal before God no matter how rich you may be,”Akewugbagold said.

The board’s chairman further said that adequate preparations had been made in terms of accommodation, while hajj uniforms and suit cases would be delivered soon.

He said that over 500 pilgrims had so far registered for the exercise out of the 1,000 slots allocated to the state by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the pilgrims, Mr Mudasiru Saheed, commended the board for the orientation exercise.

The pilgrims were also educated on the type of clothes to wear and how to wear it, as well the various denominations of currency to be spent while in the holy land.

