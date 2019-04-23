The House of Representatives, on Tuesday urged security agencies, particularly the Army to increase its surveillance of Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba to ensure that peace is restored.

This followed a motion moved by Rep. Usman Shiddi (PDP-Taraba) and Rep. Memga Udende (APGA-Taraba) at plenary.

Shiddi explained that in recent time, the area had become unstable due to communal clashes between the Tiv and Jukuns.

According to him, the clashes started from a disagreement between two persons from the two ethnic groups.

Shiddi also said that many settlements in Kente, Tsokundi, Bantaje, Jibu, Hospital, Avyi, Rafm Kada, Puje, and Chonku Wards had been affected.

According to him, infrastructure including schools, health facilities and places of worship, houses has been destroyed, while many people have also been killed in the feud between the two tribal groups.

The lawmaker said that about 10,000 people have fled their homes thus rendering them as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The lawmaker said that the security agencies were overwhelmed as they could not contain the killings and destruction of property.

In his contribution, Rep. Muhammed Abdul (APC-Bauchi), expressed fear that the feud does not spread to neighbouring communities, while calling for measures to be taken to forestall crisis in the areas.

According to Abdul, the number of security personnel should be increased as almost everybody is gripped with fear.

“There are many ways we can tackle this problem as I have sponsored a bill before for retired security personnel to be involved.

“The bill passed 2nd reading but has not reached third reading. Let the 8th Assembly do something about it before commencement of the 9th Assembly.

“The issue is beyond Tivs and Jukuns, let the issue be addressed as people are running away from investing in the country.’’

He also called on the Federal Government to investigate the crisis.

Also contributing to the motion, Rep. Simon Arabo (PDP-Kaduna), said that instead of calling it communal clash, it should be called communal terrorism.

Arabo urged that the perpetrators of the crime should be brought to book.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

The House, therefore, urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Presidential Committee on the North East to as a matter of urgency, provide relief materials including food, healthcare services and roofing materials to the victims.

It further urged Benue and Taraba Governments to intensify peace efforts in the area.

