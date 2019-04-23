Controversial on-air personality, Daddy Freeze has attacked pastors praying that their enemies should die, saying such prayer is nothing but sorcery.

Freeze was reacting to a video on Instagram where the preacher said “all those who wish you dead will die your death.”

According to Freeze, “In my opinion, these are nothing but pagan prayers. Praying for your enemies to die is sorcery, not Christianity.

“Our pagan traditions and beliefs systems have in error, by unscholarly teachers, been syncretized with Christianity resulting in utter religious chaos.

Watch video here:

“I remember the pagan prayer “eni ti o ni a ko ni de, ohun gaan ni a ko ni de ba”. Meaning ‘those who said we won’t arrive, won’t be there to witness our arrival. How did this become Christianity?”

Freeze quoted Matthew 5:43-48 to buttress his points, which reads: “You have heard the law that says, ‘Love your neighbor’ and hate your enemy. But I say, love your enemies! Pray for those who persecute you! In that way, you will be acting as true children of your Father in heaven. For he gives his sunlight to both the evil and the good, and he sends rain on the just and the unjust alike. If you love only those who love you, what reward is there for that? Even corrupt tax collectors do that much. If you are kind only to your friends,s how are you different from anyone else? Even pagans do that. But you are to be perfect, even as your Father in heaven is perfect.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

