Nigerian comedian, Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin, has debunked rumour of the death of Babatunde Omidina, a veteran Nollywood actor popularly known as Baba Suwe, saying it is all fake news.

Rumour of Baba Suwe’s death has been trending on the internet.

Mr Latin, who is president of the Theatre and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, to debunk the rumour.

“Good Afternoon everybody, the purported rumour of Baba Suwe death is fake news. Baba Suwe is alive and presently in America undergoing treatment.

“I thank you all for your support and concern. I want to tell you authoritatively that he is alive, nothing happened to him. Thank you and God bless you,” he said.

Watch video here:

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

