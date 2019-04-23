The Ugandan Military on Tuesday said it is on high alert after intelligence reports showed attempts of terror units trying to infiltrate into the East African country.

“The Uganda People’s Defence Forces has over time developed capabilities to defend the people of Uganda and their property. It will always remain alert to do that,’’ Lt. Col. Deo Akiki, deputy military spokesperson told Xinhua by telephone on Tuesday.

Uganda’s Internal Security Organisation on Sunday issued an alert warning that it had established that ISIS terrorists were in the region and were trying to access Uganda.

The intelligence body released three photos of the suspects, one identified as Rashidi Abdul Tawab and two other unidentified ones.

“The under-listed persons are suspected to be terrorists operating in the region and could enter Uganda to carry out attacks,’’ the intelligence organisation said.

The alert follows reports of an ISIS attack in neighbouring Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo earlier.

