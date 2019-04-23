Two political parties have indicated interest to participate in the Councillorship by-election to fill the vacant Councillorship seat in Ward A ( Obele/Oniwala ) in Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The political parties are the All Peoples Congress ( APC ) and the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ). Mr. Kazeem Bello is the candidate of the APC while Mr. Abdulateef Bolaji Sanni is the candidate of the PDP.

A statement issued by Oladapo Olatunde, Head, Public Affairs, LASIEC on Tuesday, said the Councillorship by-election will be conducted in the fourteen Polling Units in the affected Ward by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission ( LASIEC). 11,095 eligible registered voters in the area are expected to vote for the candidate of their choice during the by-election.

Meanwhile, the training of the personnel to be engaged for the conduct of the by-election will take place this week.

Majority of the personnel to be engaged for the conduct of the by-election will, however, be drawn from the pool of the in-house personnel of the Commission in view of the relatively small number of personnel required for the conduct of the election.

The bye-election into Ward A ( Obele/Oniwala ) in Surulere Local Government Area of the State scheduled for Saturday, 27th April, 2019, is necessitated by the death of the Councillor representing the Ward, Mr. Razak Bello.

It will be recalled that the notice of the bye-election was released to the public by the Commission on Wednesday, 10th April, 2019.

