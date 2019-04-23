American gospel musician and pastor Travis Montorius Greene known simply as Travis Greene welcomes his second child, a baby boy with wife Jacqueline Gyamfi Greene.

The ”Made a way” crooner shared the good news with a picture of his newborn and the caption below:

Welcome home baby Judah!!! Your mommy @drjackiegreene and I are so happy that you’re here! We’re so excited to love you, to watch you grow into a beautiful person, and to teach you all about the Father!!! We’re grateful for you and we love you always! Thank you all for the prayers 🙏🏾👶🏾💙🎉 #BabyGreene #Godisgood #TravisGreene #MadeAWay

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

