Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Seun Adewole, 26, while attempting to snatch motorcycle from its owner.

His arrest followed a distress call from Adiyan community in Agbado area of the state that two armed men were about to snatch a motorcycle from its owner.

On receiving the information, the DPO, Agbado Division, CSP Omonijo Olatunji detailed his patrol team to the scene where one of the robbers was arrested while his accomplice escaped through a nearby bush.

Recovered from the arrested hoodlum are one locally made pistol, one dagger and assorted charms.

He gave the name of his fleeing colleague as Ojo Iberu. He equally confessed that they were members of the Aye cult group and that they go into robbery whenever they ran out of cash.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to THE Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for discrete investigation.

He equally directed that the escaped one be hunted and brought to justice within the shortest time possible.

