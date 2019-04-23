Award winning RnB singer and songwriter Timi Dakolo is in the mood to drop sound advice for his followers on his page.
The father of 3 says sex is not an audition for dating, i.e it isn’t a prerequisite that qualifies a person for a relationship.
Tuesday, April 23, 2019 11:31 am
