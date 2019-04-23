By Paul Iyoghojie

A Sales Manager with the Inter Stars Synergy Nigeria Ltd, Ajah, Lagos, Kehinde Adetimehin has been arrested and arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court for allegedly stealing the sum of N8,905,311 belonging to his employer which he realised from the sales of the goods entrusted in his care by his employer.

The accused was arrested by the Police at Ajah Division, Ajah, Lagos and charged before the Igbosere Magistrate Court on a one count of felony to wit. stealing.

Police Counsel, Reuben Solomon told the court in charge No L/31/2019 that the accused committed the alleged offence on 15 April, 2019 at Inter Stars Synergy Nigeria Ltd.

Solomon informed the court that the accused converted the sum of N8,905,311 he realised from the sales of the goods entrusted in his care by his employer to supply to customers, to his personal use.

Solomon added that the Management of Inter Stars Synergy Nigeria Ltd uncovered the alleged fraud when they audited their account books.

He said the offence the accused committed was punishable under section 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State. 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime in the court and Magistrate K.K Awoyinka granted him bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Awoyinka adjourned the case till 8 May, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendant be moved to Ikoyi Prison, Lagos pending his fulfillment of the bail conditions.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

