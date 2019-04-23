Nigerian singer Nairamarley shared a post on his page, justifying cyber crime popularly called ”Yahoo”, stating that the British enslaving blacks is enough reason why defrauding them isn’t a crime.

Ruggedman has now written a long epistle to properly school Nairamarley, urging him not to mislead others if he wants to indulge in the act:

@nairamarley My brother, I love your music and all but you need to get one thing clear and do not mislead people. Especially kids on social media. You can do Yahoo all you want, but do not disrespect the part of the black race that were sold into slavery by trying to use it to justify cyber crime. The people who bought slaves died ages ago. If you want to fight that, then start a cause/movement against the British and America. Who ever owned slaves, but stealing the hard earned money of other people isnt about slavery. You say the Nigerian leaders are looting trillions outta this country, why arent you hacking their accounts and giving back to the people Robin Hood style? I swear I go hail you for that one. But bro respect the black race and dont try to use it to justify cyber crime. E no follow. If it wasnt a crime popo wont be busting boys for it.

Thousands of qualified Nigerians cant get jobs outside Nigeria because of “yahoo”. Their families are suffering.

Young Nigerians are suspect everywhere they go because of “yahoo”. If you want to do it, enjoy. Nobody is stopping you.

But remember that if you do the crime, if you are caught you do the time.

I got friends that are into it, I dont judge.

I got friends who are in jail as we speak for doing it, I dont judge.

All man dey hustle. God bless all our hustles and let’s hold our leaders accountable.

#NigeriaMustBeGreatAgain #NigeriaisForUsAllNotForAParticularTribeOrGroup

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

