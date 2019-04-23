Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Two weeks after a clash by cult gangs that left several people dead in Rumuolumeni in Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers State, policemen have arrested four suspected cultists in the area.

Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said the suspects were the brains behind the incessant cult wars in the area.

In the early hours of Sunday, suspected cultists went from house-to-house, shooting residents of Rumuolumeni. Eight persons died in the attack while 15 people were injured.

Omoni revealed that the suspects were arrested with one English made Revolver pistol and three live ammunition.

The suspects have made useful statements to the Police, he added.

Omoni said the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

The suspects are: Godstime Rossi Wamaru ‘m’ 20yrs from Ogbakiri in Emohua LGA of Rivers State, Miracle Ogbonna ‘m’ 22yrs from Abia State, Raymond Abdullahi Mamode ‘m’ 21yrs from Edo State and Gift Ugbena Douglas’m’ 20yrs from Andoni local government area of Rivers State.

Omoni warned that the war against armed banditry in the State is on and solicited for the support of well-meaning individuals in the state to rid the state of crimes.

”We can only do better with your support. Always report suspicious characters and movements to the Police via: 08033312261, 08033396638, 08098880134’’.

