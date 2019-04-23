The Zimbabwean Government on Tuesday paid tribute to Chinese companies that are assisting in rehabilitating infrastructure that was damaged by Cyclone Idai in the Eastern part of the country in March.

Addressing a media briefing Tuesday, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said a total of six Chinese companies were using their own funds to rebuild infrastructure in the affected areas and would be reimbursed by the Chinese government.

She said the firms were involved in the rehabilitation of damaged roads, dams, boreholes, power infrastructure, provision of mobile hospitals and construction of houses and communication networks.

She said as relief and reconstruction efforts continued in the two affected districts of Chimanimani and Chipinge, the government was also forging ahead with its cholera vaccination programme where about 71.6 per cent of the targeted population has been vaccinated.

Over 1,500 people displaced by the cyclone had also been sheltered and were receiving assistance at seven sites set up in the two districts, the minister said.

The cyclone left a trail of destruction and death in the eastern part of the country and has killed over 300 people while hundreds are still missing.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

