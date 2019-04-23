President Muhammadu Buhari will on Wednesday commissioned the multi-billion naira Oshodi Transport Interchange, in Lagos, a project that changed the Oshodi landscape.

IGovernor Akinwunmi Ambode unveiled the Oshodi Transport Interchange designed to transform Oshodi to a world-class transport centre and end all notorious activities in the area in 2016

The interchange was constructed on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

The interchange has 18 lifts; six each for the three terminals that are equipped with CCTV, with the capacity to enable one predict when a bus would arrive at the terminal.

The Interchange will have three terminals. The first terminal will cater for inter-city transportation, where all buses going out of the state will take off and drop passengers on return. The second terminal will be solely for the Bus Rapid Transit, BRT scheme, that will cater for passengers commuting from Oshodi to Abule Egba, Okokomaiko, LASU and so on.

The third terminal will cater for passengers navigating Oshodi to Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Surulere, Victoria Island, Ikorodu, among others. The Oshodi project will also make provision for a mega shopping mall to be built through a Public-Private Partnership, PPP, agreements at the third terminal. The three terminals will serve 1,000 modern buses. The terminals will also have 1,000 light effects to project the aesthetic of the ambience.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

