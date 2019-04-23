Ayinke House, the biggest Maternity Hospital in Nigeria, upgraded by the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, is now ready for unveiling by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The hospital, located within the premises of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja, is an ultramodern 170- bed Obstetrics and Gynecology specialist hospital.

The hospital was conceived to help in reducing cases of newborn and maternal deaths and it boasts of state-of-the-art equipment specifically designed to cater for the health and well-being of mothers and newborns.

Other facilities at the new Ayinke House include 30 incubators with automatic oxygen delivery capacity, neonatal life support, five operating theatres and oxygen plants.

The hospital was upgraded from an 80-bed hospital to a 170-bed facility.

Already, doctors and other medical staff have been employed and incorporated into the operations of the foremost tertiary medical institution, LASUTH, while it has been confirmed that Ayinke House will rank alongside hospitals in other parts of the world and boast of high-level technology befitting of a tertiary institution.

