A 25-year-old man, Umaru Kabiru, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing items worth N51,000.

According to NAN, Kabiru, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge, bordering on stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Mary Ajiteru, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 16 at 1 p.m. at Cooperative Estate in Erunwen community in Ikorodu.

Ajiteru said that the defendant stole the items, belonging to one Mrs Janet Bakare.

She said that Kabiru also stole a pumping machine, valued at N38,000, floor tiles valued at N3,000, pots valued at N2,000; iron valued at N3,400; bulb valued at N1,200 and a cutlery set, valued at N3,400.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The section stipulates three-year jail term for offenders.

The Magistrate, Mrs C.K. Tunji-Careena, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N25, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 23.

