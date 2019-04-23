Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has urged officers and men to maintain discipline and combat-readiness always to be able to end insurgency and banditry in the country.

Abubakar made the call on Monday at a feast organized by the Force at the 105 Composite Command, Maiduguri, for the personnel to mark the 2019 Easter celebration.

He said that the event was organized to appreciate the personnel over their gallantry and selfless contributions to the successful implementation of the counter-insurgency campaign in the North-East.

He noted that such celebration with troops at the frontline during festive period would make them feel at home and foster comradeship.

The air chief admonished officers and service personnel to remain committed, discipline, vigilant and relentless in the discharge of their duties.

“I am very pleased with your performances in the war against insurgency.

“We must renew our commitments to protect values of freedom and values of the society to guarantee security so that our people feel safe and go about their normal business.

“We also deployed additional platforms to Zamfara to make life more difficult for the bandits in order to achieve peace, and farmers can cultivate their farmlands,” he said.

Abubakar disclosed that the service on Sunday took delivery of additional platforms from Italy, adding that it would soon be deployed to support ongoing operations in the North-East and North-West.

According to him, the service has adopted proactive measures to address challenges facing its operations, provide additional platforms and improve personnel welfare.

Abubakar reiterated the commitment of the service to support troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in the ongoing clearance operation against the remnants of Boko Haram in the North-East and Lake Chad region.

The air chief lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over his support to the service, and assured that the service would remain disciplined and professional in the discharge of its constitutional mandate.

He also commended Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno, community and religious leaders as well as members of the community for their support to the service.

In his remarks, Air Vice-Marshal James Gwani, the Air Task Force Commanding, Operation Lafiya Dole, commended Abubakar for support toward the improvement of its operations and wellbeing of personnel engaged in the war against insurgency.

Gwani reiterated the commitments of the personnel to remain loyal, disciplined and professional in the discharge of their duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by senior officers, airmen, and members of Gomari community of Maiduguri.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

