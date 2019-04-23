American actor, Jason Momoa, known for his roles as Khal Drogo and Aquaman in ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Aquaman’, respectively, has shaved his signature beard to promote environmental protection.

Momoa said he shaved his beard for the first time in seven years to bring awareness to the plastic “killing our planet.”

The 39-year-old actor posted a four-minute video on YouTube titled, “Goodbye Drogo…I SHAVED “

“Drogo” walked through a waste of plastic at the beginning of the video and suggested that more aluminum packaging should replace plastic packaging.

He said, “I hate going to the airport or being on an airplane and getting a water bottle this big (holding his fingers apart with a small distance).

“When it can be an aluminum one. They have aluminum sodas and it’s fully recyclable.”

“Aquaman is trying to do the best he can — for my kids, for your kids, for the world. Clean up the oceans, clean up the land. I love you guys.”

“Good bye, Drogo!” Momoa exclaimed as he shaved his beard off for a cause that is to help save the earth.

He also took to Instagram to spread his message and promote the video through his personal account @prideofgypsies.

“I’m SHAVING this beast off, It’s time to make a change.

“A change for the better…for my kids, your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let’s clean up our oceans our land. Join me on this journey. Let’s make the switch to infinitely recyclable aluminum,” he wrote.

Some of his fans applauded his decision and tagged him their superhero with or without his signature beard.

On Twitter, @clarissa_001 wrote, “With and without beard!! He’s still attractive. Jason Momoa shaving his beard for a good cause. Spreading awareness and a solution: infinitely recyclable aluminum!”

@walter_chumley wrote, “Jason Momoa shaved to protest water bottles and announce his own aluminum canned water line. And I’m here for all of it.”

@runninonice wrote, “how is this the only thing in the entire internet that made me stop and say NOOOOO. When he started shaving his beard and it was to raise awareness about helping Mother Earth.

“You are truly someone who causes change in amazing and good ways and someone with whine I feel a connection even without meeting.”

@ohkay tweeted, “Jason Momoa looks better without a beard, fight me.”

Momoa is married to actress, Lisa Bonnet and they have two children together.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

