By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Private Jet acquired by the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, is causing ripples as controversial founder of Free Nation movement, Daddy Freeze has attacked the Edo born preacher.

Suleman recently acquired a private jet to aid his gospel ministry. This was disclosed by the Omega Fire Ministries International, Dubai branch on its Facebook page.

The church, after posting several pictures of the jet on Facebook, congratulated Suleman for the new jet, which it said was for the propagation of the gospel of Christ to all nations.

It said: “Join us as we congratulate our Father, the Restoration Apostle, God’s General, God’s own Oracle, A dispensation of our time, The Lion Of Africa, Apostle Johnson Suleman on his brand new private jet for the propagation of the Gospel of Christ to Nations of the World with his undiluted word of power, signs, wonders, deliverance, healing & restoration and the Prophetic.

“He has paid his dues. As you rejoice with him, whatever you are believing God for shall manifest in a hurry! Daddy Sir, you belong to the air, keep soaring.”

Reacting to the report of Suleman acquiring a private jet, Freeze challenged the preacher to name the number of poor people in his ministry he had helped.

He said helping the poor was better than buying a private jet.

“Apostle Johnson Suleman, I heard you just bought a private jet.

“Please, how many poor people in your church are you helping? I need a response, thank you,” he said.

But Reno Omokri, a follower of Daddy Freeze disagreed with him, saying that “this question is not borne out of good faith. I know Apostle Suleman personally. I also put you in touch with him privately. If you truly want to know the answer to that question, you can contact him privately to find out whether he actually bought a private jet, and What he does for the poor. “This is grandstanding and playing to the gallery. Apostle Suleman has done so many charitable works but he does not like publicising them and I support him for it. The Bible says “when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing”-Matthew 6:3. He has helped me raise money for Leah Sharibu’s mother when she was in need, but it is wrong of me to even say that publicly. I regret what you have done with this post and I am not one to backbite. I say it to you before your face.”

