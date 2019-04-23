By Kazeem Ugbodaga
The Private Jet acquired by the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, is causing ripples as controversial founder of Free Nation movement, Daddy Freeze has attacked the Edo born preacher.
Suleman recently acquired a private jet to aid his gospel ministry. This was disclosed by the Omega Fire Ministries International, Dubai branch on its Facebook page.
The church, after posting several pictures of the jet on Facebook, congratulated Suleman for the new jet, which it said was for the propagation of the gospel of Christ to all nations.
It said: “Join us as we congratulate our Father, the Restoration Apostle, God’s General, God’s own Oracle, A dispensation of our time, The Lion Of Africa, Apostle Johnson Suleman on his brand new private jet for the propagation of the Gospel of Christ to Nations of the World with his undiluted word of power, signs, wonders, deliverance, healing & restoration and the Prophetic.
“He has paid his dues. As you rejoice with him, whatever you are believing God for shall manifest in a hurry! Daddy Sir, you belong to the air, keep soaring.”
Reacting to the report of Suleman acquiring a private jet, Freeze challenged the preacher to name the number of poor people in his ministry he had helped.
He said helping the poor was better than buying a private jet.
“Apostle Johnson Suleman, I heard you just bought a private jet.
“Please, how many poor people in your church are you helping? I need a response, thank you,” he said.
