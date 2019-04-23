By Paul Iyoghojie

A 32-year old businessman, Sunday Ebiefegha has been arrested and arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court for allegedly stealing wine and other items valued N2,566,800 at a Supermarket on Victoria Island, Lagos.

The accused was alleged to have stolen wine at Adiba Supermarket at 54, Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The accused was arrested by the Police at the Bar Beach Division, Victoria Island, and charged before the Igbosere Magistrate Court on a three-count of stealing.

Police Counsel, Friday Mameh told the court in charge No Q/21/2019 that the accused committed the alleged offence on 30 May, 2018 and 21 April, 2019 at Adiba Supermarket, 54, Areola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Mameh informed the the court that problem started for the accused when he entered Adiba Supermarket on 30 May, 2018 on the pretext of buying items and stole assorted drinks such as Hennessy Xo5, 8 Ciroc Vidoka Coconut, Peach, four moet necter Ose, four moet Ice Imperial and Remmy Martin all valued N2,500,000 and escaped.

He said that when the management of Adiba Supermarket uncovered the theft after they audited their account books, they played out the CCTV cameras mounted inside the supermarket and saw that the accused stole the wine and placed him on alert.

Mameh said that nemesis, however, caught up with the accused on 21 April, 2019 when he entered the supermarket again to steal items such as moet necter rose, moet eve imperial, Louis moifet Wine, one hero beer, a pack of towel and a pack of tissues all valued N66,300 and was caught by security men on duty as he made to escape from the premises.

Mameh said the offences, the accused committed were punishable under sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime in the court and Magistrate A.C Olukemi granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Olukemi adjourned the case till 13 May, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi, Lagos till he perfected the bail conditions.

