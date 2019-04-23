President Muhammadu Buhari has directed a quick intervention and response to the affected communities in the recent communal conflicts in Adamawa and Taraba.

The quick intervention response delegate, led by Air Commodore Akube Iyawu, Director Search and Rescue of the National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA), arrived in Yola on Monday.

Iyawu, at the Hamman Bata and Haman Bachama palaces in Demsa and Numan, said they were in the areas to assess the level of damage done to lives and property in the affected areas.

” We are in the state following the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to come and assess the level of destruction to facilitate quick intervention.

” President Muhammafu Buhari has directed us to also convey his sympathy and to bring succor to the affected communities,” Iyawu said.

He said that the affected persons should expect intervention from the Federal Government through NEMA within the shortest possible time.

In their separate responses, Mr Stephen Irmiya, who is the Hama Bachama and his counterpart Alhamdu Teneke of the Bata kingdom, thanked the President for identifying with them in the trial times.

They urged government to find ways of bringing lasting solutions to the crises to enable their communities to live in peace .

Dr. Muhammed Sulaiman, the Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency ( ADSEMA) said that two communities of Bolon and Barai were recently under attack by gunmen.

Sulaiman said four people were killed, 10 sustained injury while many houses burnt during the attack on Bolon village in Demsa local government area.

During the assessment, the delegate visited Barai and Bolon villages; LCCN Cathedral and Numan General Hospital in Demsa and Numan areas.

