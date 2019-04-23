Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Tuesday replied the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over allegation that the National Assembly has been padding the national budget for four years, saying that the APC leaders does not have a monopoly of gutter language.

According to Dogara, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, only the ignorant with dubious academic certificates would say the maker of a document had padded the document that only he could constitutionally make.

He advised Tinubu to be circumspect in his use of language, saying that in this case, he spoke as a spokesperson of depravity, adding that “Our reaction must therefore be seen as a provoked counter-punch.”

Dogara added that “Any one can descend into the gutter if he so wishes; but no one has a monopoly of gutter language. We won’t run an adult day care centre anymore on matters like this.”

