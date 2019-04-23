Actor, brand ambassador, entrepreneur and brand influencer Bamike Olawunmi popular as Bam Bam has clocked the big 30 today.

Her boo Teddy A penned a beautiful love message for his sweetheart, calling her his queen and pouring so much affection on her we are truly in awe.

He wrote:

Happy birthday to my queen, bestfriend, gossip partner, ride or die, business partner, personal adviser and cheerleader. We’ve been through a lot together, lord knows we have. In this world of fame and wanting to build an empire you’ve always got my back just like I’ve got yours. You’re the definition of beauty, substance, class, subtlety, eloquence, intelligence, intellect and maturity. You saw right through me when no one else did and till this day you still do. No matter how tough i act you always have my mumu button lol. You were termed “fake” and i remember telling you the world would eventually adjust, they would realise you were raised differently. I could go on and on but i’ma whisper the rest in your cute lil ears! 😁

Today you turn 30, a significant number. May you continue to grow in wisdom, great health, prosperity and abundant blessings. Happy birthday Queen B! ❤❤❤ #WorldBammyDay

See her cute romantic reply and birthday message to herself:

Oh papi… 🤗 My king T, breaking my guards eeeverytime… ❤️❤️❤️🙈🙈

I can’t believe I’m 30. Thank you Lord for life and family, I’m truly blessed overwhelmed and grateful.

