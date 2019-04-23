A 32-year-old unemployed man, Sunday Ebiefegha, was on Tuesday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly shoplifting items worth about N2.6 million from a supermarket.

The defendant whose residential address was not given is standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Friday Mameh, said the defendant and others at large committed the offences between May 30, 2018 and April 21, at Adiba Supermarket, No. 54, Adeola Odeku St., Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said that on May 30, 2018, the defendant stole from the supermarket some items, including expensive brands of wine: four Hennessey X05, eight Ciroc vodka coconut peach, four Moet ice and Remi Martin.

He said the brands of wine were valued at N2.5 million.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant went back to the same supermarket the second time on April 21 and stole items worth N66, 300.

He said the items stolen the second time were Moet necter rose, Moet eye imperial, Ions moifet wine, a bottle of Hero beer, a pack of towel and tissue paper.

According to him the total value of all the items allegedly stolen was about N2.6 million.

He said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant however denied committing the offences.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. O. Olukemi granted him N500, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must show evidence of three years tax payments to the Lagos State Government and be gainfully employed.

The case was adjourned until May 13 for trial.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

