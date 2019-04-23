A big week for FC Barcelona is underway, and not just on the pitch. Whilst the first team play Deportivo Alavés at Mendizorroza on Tuesday night (9:30pm CEST), some of the club’s other sports teams have some important fixtures coming up.

Blaugrana sides are close to winning LaLiga for the 26th time and becoming hockey champions for the 30th time, and on the European front the week of April 22-29 has plenty at stake.

Barça Lassa could win a continental trophy in futsal as they travel to Kazakhstan to take part in the UEFA Futsal Champions League final four, taking on hosts Kairat Almaty in the semi final on Friday.

The Under-19s football team meet Chelsea in the UEFA Youth League semifinals on Friday -with a place in the April 29 final on the line in Nyon, Switzerland.

Barça Women could make it to a first ever European final, and they hold a 0-1 advantage over Bayern Munich from the first leg of their semifinal clash. The return fixture kicks off on Sunday, April 28, at 12.00pm CEST.

On the court, two teams are fighting for a place in the Final Four stage of their respective competitions.

The Barça Lassa basketball and handball outfits are closing in on spots in the semifinal and will be targeting strong results in this busiest of weeks.

Svetislav Pesic’s team take on Efes Istanbul in Game Three and Four on Wednesday and Friday in the Euroleague quarter final at the Palau with the tie standing at 1-1.

Xavi Pascual’s team face their Champions League quarter final first leg on Wednesday against Nantes as they also attempt to secure a place in the Final Four.

Finally, the Barça Lassa roller hockey team have the chance on Friday to secure the OK League title in their game against Igualada.

