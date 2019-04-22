By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has acquired a private jet to enhance his ministry.

It was gathered the private jet was acquired recently.

This was disclosed by the Omega Fire Ministries International, Dubai branch on its Facebook page.

The church, after posting several pictures of the jet on Facebook, congratulated Suleman for the new jet, which it said was for the propagation of the gospel of Christ to all nations.

It said: “Join us as we congratulate our Father, the Restoration Apostle, God’s General, God’s own Oracle, A dispensation of our time, The Lion Of Africa, Apostle Johnson Suleman on his brand new private jet for the propagation of the Gospel of Christ to Nations of the World with his undiluted word of power, signs, wonders, deliverance, healing & restoration and the Prophetic.

“He has paid his dues. As you rejoice with him, whatever you are believing God for shall manifest in a hurry! Daddy Sir, you belong to the air, keep soaring.”

