Adesina Michael

Nigerian actress, Toyin Aimakhu has delivered a strong message for cyber bullies, telling them to stop making life difficult for others.

The Alakada actress stated that the World is already a difficult place and cyber bullies can only make things worse because not everyone has the courage to challenge such acts.

She said: “The world is already cruel and unfair. Stop making life difficult by being a bully. Everyone cannot stand against bully or fight back. There are many that have gone down due to bullying.

Toyin went further to advised individuals who are responsible for cyber threats to repent and stand up as ambassadors of positive vibes.

”Please let’s stand for something for the good of others, don’t be source of despair, be the reason some people have hope, don’t be the reason they commit suicide,” she added.

