By Adesina Michael

Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bukola Saraki, has congratulated the Emir of Ilorin, HRH Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, as he marks his 79th birthday.

In a statement, Saraki applauded the Emir for his laudable leadership strides and support to the growth of Ilorin and Nigeria.

Saraki prayed for good health and more grace for the first class traditional ruler.

”As you celebrate another year sir, I pray that the Almighty Allah (SWT) continues to grant you good health, continued grace and renewed strength in all your endeavors,” he added.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

