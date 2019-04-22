Eve Esin

Beautiful Nollywood Actress, Eve Esin cannot but give thanks to God for many reasons that makes her take to her Instagram page to express herself.

The 3-year old diva from Oron, in Akwa Ibom state, Nigeria said she thanked God for being a father to her as an ophan.

“For too many reasons, I am thankful. Who am I oh Lord that thou art mindful of? What God did for me on Friday 19th April 2019, I cannot say it all.

“Father to this orphan. May all glory, honour, adoration and praises be ascribed unto your already exalted name forever and ever, Amen,” she praised God.