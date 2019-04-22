A policeman, Insp. Sunday Ogundapo, the team leader of the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS), Obada, Ogun, had allegedly shot one Akeem Akinsanya to death in an effort to escape attack by suspected cultists.

DSP Hausa Idris-Adamu, the Zone 2 PRO, said in a statement that the police team had gone to effect the arrest of some suspected cultists when the team leader was attacked.

“On April 21, at 2 p.m., a team of operatives from the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS) Obada Oko area, Abeokuta Ogun State, investigating an alleged case of unlawful possession of arms and ammunition/cultism went to effect an arrest of one Abu ‘m’ a.k.a Regal, a notorious cultist.

“Regal had been implicated by one Afeez Popoola a.k.a Level who had been previously arrested and undergoing investigation by the team; he is said to be the curator of arms and ammunition of the Eiye Confraternity Cassava Perch in Ifo axis of Ogun State.

“The said Abu Regal was arrested by the team around 3 p.m. while in possession of one locally made Pistol with Cartridges kept in a handbag. The items were recovered by the police team.

“Whilst the team was taking the suspects to the station along with the recovered items, a renowned tout popularly known as Obasanjo in company of a host of other suspected cult members ambushed the team and launched an attack on them.

“One Inspector Sunday Ogundapo, the team leader who happened to be in possession of the recovered exhibits was inflicted with machete injuries on his head.

“He was about to be dispossessed of his AK47 rifle, in the process of struggling with the mob, a bullet was accidentally discharged hitting one Akeem Akinsanya and he was fatally injured.

“The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital morgue for postmortem while members of the gang were arrested and are now under investigation.

“Members of the general public are hereby requested to come forward and assist the police with any useful information that will assist in tracking and apprehending all these cultists and other miscreants that are terrorising innocent citizens,” the PPRO said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

