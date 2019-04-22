The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, has expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome its problems just as Jesus overcome death.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adesina said this on Sunday at the Easter Concert of the Apostolic Faith West Africa entitled “Christ the King” held at the church’s National Headquarters in Lagos.

According to him, “the message of Easter is the message of victory over darkness, victory over death and the lesson we can learn is that whatever the problems that besiege this country, Whether killings, economic, political or social problems can be overcome; just as Jesus overcome death, we shall also overcome our troubles; Nigeria will resurrect just as Jesus resurrected.

“We will overcome all the problems facing the country; it’s a time for us to be encouraged, resonate and determined that God still rules in the affairs of men, and Nigeria.”

Speaking on efforts being made to secure the release of Leah Sharibu, the presidential spokesman urged Nigerians to keep faith, saying that the Federal Government was doing everything possible to secure her release.

“We believe that Leah will come back one day, a lot is being done, and you know you cannot begin to proclaim sensitive things like that on the pages of the newspaper,’’ he said.

He also said that the Next Level agenda of President Buhari’s administration “is a consolidation of things that have been done and what is being done that is still pending.

“Security, reviving the economy, creating jobs and fighting corruption; Next Level is a consolidation of all these things. We will focus more on infrastructure, economy, small and medium scale enterprises.

“There is going to be what we call money bank and enterprise bank and there is going to be inclusive government,’’ he said.

Also speaking, the District Superintendent of Apostolic Faith, Rev. Adebayo Adeniran, urged Nigerians to love one another and eschew hate speeches and bitterness.

