By Adesina Michael

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has decried the incessant killings of Christians and Shiites in Nigeria.

According to Omokri, Nigeria has become a dangerous place to dwell for Christians and Shiites, adding that almost four hundred people are gunned down in 24 hours.

In a statement he issued on April 22, 2019, Omokri said: ”Much as Nigeria has become dangerous for Christians, it is even worse off for Shiites.

”When I think of Nigerian Shiites, I am moved to tears. Almost 400 gunned down in a day. Little or no solidarity from other Muslims and muffled support from Christians. Is being a Shiite a sin.”

