The National Lottery Regulatory Commission, has said it would continue to clamp down on illegal lottery/gaming operators who hide under state license to carry out online operations in order to stop them from defrauding and manipulating the public.

The Director General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila said such operators run the risk of complete shutdown should they fail to comply with the law governing lotteries and gaming.

According to Gbajabiamila in a statement issued by Mr. Magnus Ekechukwu, Assistant Director, public Affairs, about 6 online betting operators were affected in the recent enforcement by the commission.

He said the commission was not interested in penalising them for now, so long they were ready to regularise their operations with the agency.

Gbajabiamila further stated that the Lottery Commission would continue to work with state lottery regulators to sanitize the industry and protect the general public, in line with the mandate of the Commission.

