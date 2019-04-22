Kwara United FC of Ilorin suffered a setback in their bid to retain their top flight status after playing out a goaless draw at home against visiting Insurance FC of Benin.

The day 16 match of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) encounter was played at the Kwara Stadium, Ilorin.

Kwara United, coming off a two-game losing streak, were on the ascendancy for most parts of the match, dominating possessions but had little to show for it.

However, insurance dug in, allowing only four of Kwara United’s 21 shots to trouble Amas Obasogie in goal for the visitors, who was equal to them on each occasion.

The opening 45 minutes saw Kwara United dominating possession but offering little in terms of threat at the goal post.

Despite having close to 60 per cent of the ball, the hosts were only able to register just a single shot on target.

While struggling to break down a resilient Insurance defence, Kwara United had the game best chances in the first half.

Coach Bala made a double change at the start of the second half, throwing in Alamayo Rasaq and Tijani Adamu in place of Odeyemi and Ifeanyi Okoye, but it was the visitors who threatened first, when Junior Osaghae beat an offside trap to unleash a right footed shot which was cleared by Akeem Onigbari.

On the hour mark, substitute Alamayo was presented with a glorious chance to put Kwara ahead, gaining possession from a corner kick taken by Lookman Binuyo after Insurance failed to clear their lines, but blasted it wide from six yards much to the dissatisfaction of the home fans.

Moments later, the same player shot wide after Owonansoya found him with a long pass off a free kick.

However with less than 15 minutes to stoppage time, Owonansoya cross cum shot hit the left top corner which could have given the host the much needed goal.

Kwara kept fighting but the visitors stood firm at the back to gain a valuable point away from home in their quest to maintain their premier status.

