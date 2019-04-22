A group of elders in Kwara South Senatorial District on Monday called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the position of Speaker to the northern part of the state in the interest of fairness and justice.

Chief James Bamisaiye Ayeni, the Chairman of the group–Elders of Kwara South–made this known in Ilorin in a statement.

“The people of Kwara South Senatorial Zone hereby echo their support for the emergence of the Speaker of the House of Assembly from Kwara North Senatorial Zone,” Ayeni said.

He expressed the commitment of elders from Kwara South Senatorial District to ensure that the next Speaker of the House emerged from the northern district of the state.

Ayeni said it was only fair to concede the speakership slot to the north since the remaining two districts of the state-Central and South-would occupy the elective positions of governor and Deputy Governor respectively.

He said while there was nothing wrong in anyone nursing an ambition, this must engender peace and unity among the people.

“While people reserve the right to pursue their ambition, Kwara South senatorial elders believe that ambition must be tamed and must not be wild to the point of threatening our unity,” he added.

According to him, such wild ambition is capable of truncating the focus of the group on good governance and commitment to providing the dividends of democracy to the people.

“We can better achieve this in the atmosphere of fairness, equity and justice,” Ayeni said.

He said there were still several other positions that could go round the three districts and interest groups with a bid to strengthening mutual cooperation and development.

Ayeni called on the people of the state to support the incoming administration of Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

“While we must savour our hard earned successes during the elections, we must not be complacent as it is not yet uhuru.

“The task ahead is humongous and requires total commitment in order to achieve our corporate objectives,” Ayeni said.

