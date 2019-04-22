Kidnappers of two pregnant women and three other people at Nariya community in Kaduna State have demanded for N20 million as ransom.

Daily Trust reports that the kidnappers called one of the family members of the victims to make their demand.

The five victims were abducted from their houses on Sunday around 2:00am.

The kidnappers, who stormed the area heavily armed, were said to have selected women and whisked them away to an unknown destination.

‎It was gathered that a pregnant teacher was among the victims.

“Yes, they called and demanded for N20 million as ransom for all five of them. Negotiation is ongoing with their abductors to secure their release.

“We pray for God’s mercy because one of them was a pregnant teacher. May God protect them all and us, amen,” a family friend to one of the victims said on condition of anonymity.

