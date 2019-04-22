The Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) on Sunday sympathised with the families of the killed tourists at a recreational centre in Kajuru, Kaduna state.

Mrs Bilikisu Abdul, National President of the association, condemned the inhumane act while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports that a Briton, Miss Faye Mooney and another tourist were killed and three others abducted by kidnappers at a recreational resort in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state on April 19.

The incident happened on Friday when some suspected kidnappers, armed with dangerous weapons, gained entry into a recreational resort, Kajuru Castle.

The bandits shot sporadically and in the process, shot dead two persons including an expatriate lady and took away three others.

The NATOP President, however, called on government and the security agencies to ensure the perpetrators of the cruel act were thoroughly investigated and made to face the full wrath of the law.

” We sympathise with the families of the killed tourists at a recreational resort at Kajuru; may their souls rest in peace.

” We want government to ensure the criminals are fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.

” This is an attack on Nigerian economy and a setback for us as an association trying to promote our beautiful tourism destinations.

” Our members are enthusiastic on selling Nigeria as a destination to Nigerians and foreigners; we should be supported by all and not sabotaged.

” It is sad this is happening now as 2018/2019 has been the best year for the promotion of domestic tourism in Nigeria and we hope this does not discourage our members from selling Nigeria,” she said.

Abdul said insecurity had been a serious treat to the development of Nigerian tourism industry and, therefore, wanted government to rise to the occasion.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

