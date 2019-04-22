Sen. Olufemi Lanlehin, the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo State in the March governorship election, on Sunday urged Christian faithful to imbibe the lessons of Easter.

The ADC standard bearer, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) said “ the reason for the season must not be forgotten.

“Our Lord Christ died on the cross of Calvary to save humanity and also underscores the importance of sacrifice; we must imbibe this spirit and endeavour to emulate Him, “he said.

He further admonished the people of the state to live in peace with one another , saying, “no meaningful development can be achieved without peace,” he said.

Also speaking in another Interview, the party’s deputy governorship candidate, Mr Saheed Adejare-Alaran, urged the people of the state to ensure peaceful coexistence irrespective of their religious differences.

“I was born into a Muslims family and growing up, we had friends across other religious beliefs and our parents did not discriminate.

“This was how most of our people in the South-West region were brought up and that culture of religious tolerance must not be allowed to die.

“It is disheartening today that some parents are discriminating against people of different faith, we must learn to live in peace, “ he said.

