By Isa Isawade

On Sunday 1 April 2019 at the popular Ishaga Central Mosque’s events ground, the families and friends of Atanda from Amonyo, Kwara State and Giwanson from Badagry, Lagos State were joined by hundreds of well-wishers to usher their children, Mahrufah Olarinre Motunrayo and Muhammadu ‘Qasim Adekunle, into matrimony.

The high points of the event are recorded in the photographs shown below:

