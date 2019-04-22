The bride and bridegroom with the flower girl (5-year old Khadijah Isawade)
By Isa Isawade
On Sunday 1 April 2019 at the popular Ishaga Central Mosque’s events ground, the families and friends of Atanda from Amonyo, Kwara State and Giwanson from Badagry, Lagos State were joined by hundreds of well-wishers to usher their children, Mahrufah Olarinre Motunrayo and Muhammadu ‘Qasim Adekunle, into matrimony.
The high points of the event are recorded in the photographs shown below:
A section of the family members and friends
The guest lecturer of the day, Imam Muaz, while giving his thought-provoking lecture
Father of the bride, Alhaji Hamsat Abdulsalam (middle), Alfa Mojeed Titilope (left) and another member of the bride’s family.
From right: The bride, Mahrufah Olarinre, Alhaji Kasali Abdulsalam, the bride’s mother, Mrs. Sikiratu Alarape-Ahmed and other members of the family during special prayer for the couple.
