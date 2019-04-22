A cleric, Rev. Fr. Andrew Abhulime, has urged the faithful to regard the experiences they acquired during Lent and Easter as lessons they needed to succeed during every stage of sufferings in life.

He also advised them to see such experiences as part of their roadmaps to victory in life.

He spoke at the end of the Easter Monday picnic organised by the parishioners of Saints Joachim and Anne Catholic Church, Ijegun, a suburb of Lagos, on Monday.

According to him, sincere victory can only be attained through the cross, because without death by Jesus Christ on the Cross, there would not have been any victory over sins.

He said that the death of Jesus Christ on the Cross and his resurrection on the third day from the dead had brought joy to those who believe in him.

“The events from Good Friday to Galilee day are a celebration of faith, confirming that Christ conquered death, rose from the grave and that he will die no more.

“The resurrection of Jesus Christ was a mystery and a unique mission of God fulfilled for the salvation of human souls.

“The plan of God cannot be obstructed if we have faith and a strong belief in him,” he said.

Abhulime noted that the significance of the light during the vigil mass was that light had overcome darkness in the lives of God’s children.

He said that where there was light, there should be no division or chaos.

“Without the light, you cannot make success; the light is a symbol of divine encounter with Jesus.

“The light dispels the darkness of failure, disappointment, sin, and all forms of challenges.

“The uniqueness of the whole celebration is victory over death, success over failure,” he said.

The cleric, however, urged Christians to always renew their spiritual lives to please Jesus Christ because his death should have a positive influence on them.

