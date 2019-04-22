The bomb attacks in Sri Lanka have claimed the lives of three of the four children of the biggest shareholder in fashion e-tailer Asos.

A spokesman for Anders Holch Povlsen, a Danish billionaire and Scotland’s largest private landowner, told multiple news outlets that the siblings were among the 290 people known to have died in a string of explosions.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm the reports,” the spokesman told the BBC. “We ask you to respect the privacy of the family and we therefore have no further comments.”

The names of his children have not been released, but they were reported to have been visiting Sri Lanka over the Easter break.

Povlsen made his fortune as the owner of the Danish fashion group Bestseller, which is the largest stakeholder in the online giant Asos, with 26.66 percent of the company. Bestseller also owns more than a dozen brands, including Jack & Jones and Vero Moda.

Denmark’s foreign ministry said on Monday that three Danes had been killed in the bombings.

The authorities now put the death toll at 290, with more than 500 wounded. The vast majority of victims are Sri Lankan.

Warnings have been issued about possible further attacks on the island in the Indian Ocean.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blasts on Easter Sunday on two churches and four hotels around the capital, Colombo.

The country only emerged from decades of civil war 10 years ago, when the government won its long battle against separatists from the Tamil ethnic minority.

-Yahoo News

