By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Nigeria is truly a land blessed with great human resources and when it comes to the entertainment scene, there are a lot of celebrities who are pretty talented and know their onions where their crafts are concerned.

The amazing personality gracing our Celebrity Crush Monday this week is the delectable Nigerian actress and singer, Shaffy Bello Akinrimisi widely known as Shaffy Bello.

Shaffy Bello grew up in Nigeria but moved to the United States of America in 1987 where she completed her education; she celebrates her birthday every October 9th.

The excellent screen goddess got the spotlight when she first shot into the entertainment scene when she featured vocals in a 1997 hit song by Seyi Sodimu titled “Love Me Jeje”.

Her appearance in the hit song which enjoyed massive air-play soon endeared her to Nigerian music lovers at the time, but alas, without warning, Bello soon went off the entertainment radar, to the dismay of many.

Years later, the talented actress returned to our screens with a bang, this time as a more matured and gorgeous woman.

Shaffy Bello who can be called a risk taker who isn’t afraid to try new things wasn’t perturbed with the developments in the movie industry when she made her bold entrance into the Nigerian movie scene.

Initially, it looked like movie lovers didn’t approve of her, following her sudden disappearance in the ’90s but she remained determined and continued to make great movies. Looking back now, Bello has morphed into a sought-after actress and a household name who has become a darling to a lot of movie lovers globally, with a teaming fan base numbering millions.

She got her first major role in a Yoruba film “Eti Keta” and has since become a force to reckon with in several roles in both Yoruba and English movies.

Some of her notable roles include; Joanne Lawson in the TV series “Tinsel” and Adesua in “Taste of Love”.

Shaffy Bello has been married for 25 years with two children; a son, Ashton and a daughter, Ashley.

The award-winning actress for her amazing efforts in the industry since her return to Nigeria in 2009, got nominated for Best Lead Actress in an English Movie at the 2012 Best of Nollywood Awards.

Bello is never caught off guard as she clearly reflects her personal style graciously and never fails to carry herself elegantly in movies and at events.

It is no gainsaying that she is an embodiment of beauty, brain and class from her everyday look to the red carpet appearances which have always proven to be a major hit, back to back!

Shaffy Bello Akinrimisi is a woman of many beautiful parts with style and energy, what we can call the backbone for her success in the industry.

