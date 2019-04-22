By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last election, Atiku Abubakar has called on the Federal Government to end killings and impunity across the nation.

Atiku was reacting to the killing of a British national and a Nigerian in Kaduna State recently, saying that it was time the federal government took a decisive action to end the killings and impunity in the land.

“We need to keep Nigeria safe for Nigerians and foreigners. The death of any Nigerian or foreigner from terror, crime or insecurity grieves my heart. Nobody’s life is worth taking to advance a religious, political or criminal cause.

“I condemn the killing of British aid worker, Faye Mooney, and her Nigerian partner, Mathew Oguche two days ago in Kaduna State. Several other Nigerians were kidnapped during the episode,” Atiku said in series of tweets on his twitter handle.

According to him, “I want the government and people of the United Kingdom to know that these atrocious actions do not reflect Nigeria’s national character.

“These killings must end or Nigeria will lose desperately needed friends, partners and investors. Not only do I condemn this recent killing, but I make an urgent call for the federal and state authorities to track down the culprits and make them pay for their crimes.”

Atiku said the time for empty rhetoric was long gone, and that now was the time for urgent national action to stem insecurity, saying that Nigeria must once again become synonymous with peace, progress and prosperity.

“This can only happen when crime and punishment are a natural cause and effect. As long as there is impunity, our nation will lack unity and security. Impunity must end and must end in earnest.

“These crimes continue to reoccur because previous killings have not been met with justice. When the punishment for crimes are not forthcoming, criminals are emboldened to commit even worse crimes,” he said.

